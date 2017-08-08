NEET 2017: MCC declares round 2 seat allotment results; check mcc.nic.in for latest updates

NEET 2017: Students who are registered for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in various medical seats across the country may log on to the official website – mcc.nic.in to check their results. (Website)

NEET 2017: The results of the provisional seat allotment result round 2 of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) under graduate (UG) admissions 2017 has been declared by the medical counseling committee (MCC) of the ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday, August 8. Students who are registered for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in various medical seats across the country and who were eagerly waiting for the result may log on to the official website – mcc.nic.in to check their results, as per the report by The Indian Express. MCC released the results for the first round of NEET 2017 seat allotment on July 14, a prior the scheduled date of July 15. The round two of the counselling process will end this month after which vacant seats will be transferred to state quota.

The applicants whose names have appeared in the second list of seat allotment, must report to the allotted medical/dental colleges between August 9 and August 16, until 5pm with all relevant documents. In some of the colleges two to three days are required to complete the formalities. The candidates are advised to not to wait for the last day and take admissions as early as possible. Out of total 8,248 seats, nearly 4000 seats have been allotted in the first round under 15 per cent all India quota for medical and dental colleges.

Applicants may follow the following steps to check the NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment results 2017 under AIQ:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Homepage will appear on which click on to the link that says MBBS/BDS AIQ Round 2 Allotment Results

Step 3: Enter all the required details in the provided fields and click submit button

Step 4: Download or take a print out of the list that will appear on the screen, for further reference