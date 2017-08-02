NEET 2017 counselling: 90 per cent seats remain vacant in deemed universities after the first round

The counselling was conducted on the basis of NEET 2017 results. The Supreme Court this year had directed MCI to organise centralised counselling for all recognised colleges. (PTI)

NEET 2017 counselling: After the first round of MBBS/BDS counseling which was conducted by Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) 90% of seats in deemed universities still remain vacant as per a report by India.com. The counselling was conducted on the basis of NEET 2017 results. The Supreme Court this year had directed MCI to organise centralised counselling for all recognised colleges. The notification published had stated that it was mandatory for the candidates to report at the deemed universities concerned. Furthermore, the medical aspirants should note that the second round of counselling will be announced on August 8. Surprisingly, the students who made it to the list for the first round of counselling did not report at the concerned universities.

The students can still avail admissions to eight deemed universities in Tamil Nadu. There are approximately 1,185 seats under the management quota, out of which 1,073 seats remain vacant. The reasons cited by the medical aspirants is that most of them are waiting for the second round of counseling in government quota. The other reason for such a low turnout is high fees that are being charged by the private medical institutes as compared to the government medical colleges.

The deadline for the admission is August 31. The DGCS has to make sure that 50 percent of All India Quota seats for admission to MD/MS/Diploma/MDS Courses in the participating Government. Medical & Dental Colleges is conducted all over the country (except the state of Andhra Pradesh & Jammu Kashmir) is allocated. Furthermore, it also has to see that 15 percent All India Quota seats for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in Government Medical and Dental Colleges are allotted.