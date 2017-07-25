NEET 2017 Admissions: Merit quota seats now made available in 11 minority colleges for MBBS, BDS courses admissions; calm restored after panic spread in students

Usually, a private seat costs Rs 6 to 10 lakhs whereas the government merit quota seat is for Rs 77,000 per annum. (PTI)

NEET 2017 Admissions: The NEET 2017 result was announced on June 23 and the admissions to medical courses like MBBS and BDS have begun. About 845 government seats having merit quota have been restored from 11 minority colleges, India.com reported. These seats can be found at the Karnataka Examination Authority’s (KEA) website. Usually, a private seat costs Rs 6 to 10 lakhs whereas the government merit quota seat is for Rs 77,000 per annum. Earlier, the seats were not shown in the seat matrix as a part of the quota system, leading to panic and confusion among students. According to the report, S Sachidananda, director, medical education department said that the seats were not shown in the matrix because they were waiting for some linguistic minority colleges to sign an agreement.

Without the agreement, they couldn’t have updated their names. While the candidates were never going to lose those 800-odd seats, the delay was a great cause of confusion. The Common Entrance Test Cell was established by the Karnataka government to determine the eligibility or merit of the candidates for the admission. The government quota seats are for courses in medical, dental, Indian medicines, homeopathy, farm science etc.

You may also like to watch

The courses are B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Sc. (Sericulture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry), B.Sc. Agri Bio Tech, BHSc. (Home Science), B.Tech (Agri. Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.FSc (Fisheries), B.Tech (Food Science &Tech), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op), B-Pharma, and Pharma-D courses. The admissions will undergo according to the Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Medical, Dental and Engineering Courses (Special Provisions) Act, 2004.