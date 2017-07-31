Nearly 8 crore certified literates between 2010-16: HRD minister Prakash Javadekar

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said in the House that under Saakshar Bharat programme, around 7.92 crore learners appeared under basic literacy assessment test held between August, 2010 and August, 2016. (Reuters)

Nearly eight crore learners have cleared the basic literacy assessment tests held between 2010 and 2016 for being certified as literates, the Lok Sabha was informed today. HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said in the House that under Saakshar Bharat programme, around 7.92 crore learners appeared under basic literacy assessment test held between August, 2010 and August, 2016. Out of the total candidates, 5.88 crore learners successfully passed the assessment and were certified as “literate”. Responding to supplementaries, Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha said the states are free to run model schools. But SP member Dharmendra Yadav alleged that model schools were shut down by the Centre. This lead to a brief war of words between him and some BJP members.