NCERT textbook row: Madras High Court grants stay on CBSE circular against private publishers

After passing the order Justice N Kirubakran said that in the middle of an academic session, CBSE cannot issue such circular which prohibits the use of private publishers’ books.(PTI)

Madras High Court granted an interim stay on the CBSE circular which made it mandatory for schools to use NCERT textbooks. The decision sought some relief for private textbook sellers who were alarmed at the circular. After passing the order Justice N Kirubakran said that in the middle of an academic session, CBSE cannot issue such circular which prohibits the use of private publishers’ books. CBSE has been making headlines this year for several reasons one of which is the mandate to use NCERT textbooks only. The move had been opposed by private book publishers, some students and parents who were not very happy with its consequences.

According to NDTV, the judge has asked the board to enquire as to which books should not be bought from private publishers in terms of the school curriculum, volume, design and cost. After this, the Board will direct the schools about it and it will be followed from next year onwards.

You may also like to watch:

He further added that the Board is to be blamed since it allowed the schools to buy books from private publishers without bothering to verify voluminosity, quality and other contents of the book. The 2014 circular passed by the board enables schools to buy books from both private publishers as well as NCERT. Considering all this the court decided to put an interim stay on the order.

The court has also asked all the schools to file a petition. The order was passed on a petition filed by an association of managements of 287 schools which follows the CBSE curriculum.