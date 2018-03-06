NCERT syllabus to be halved: MHRD sets ball rolling on cutting down school curriculum from classes 1 to 12

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has sketched a detailed plan for cutting down the school syllabus so that students can have thinner books and lighter bags. (Express photo)

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has sketched a detailed plan for cutting down the school syllabus so that students can have thinner books and lighter bags. With the objective of all round development of students, NCERT has invited suggestions from teachers, parents, students and other stakeholders for rationalising the curriculum or the syllabus for the students from classes 1 to 12. Meanwhile, the council has identified the overlapping material across subjects and has also checked the content while assessing the comprehensibility of the language.

“In order to balance the curriculum for cognitive and analytical areas with the curriculum in other life skills including creativity and sports, specific suggestions are invited from teachers, academics, students, parents and other stakeholders associated with school education. The objective is to make the content more balanced in various subjects offered from class I to class XII as prescribed by NCERT/CBSE,” the notification on NCERT website read. The last day to make suggestions has been set for 6th April. The council has also made it clear that the personal details of the person will remain confidential.

Last month, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that the government is going to reduce the syllabus of NCERT textbooks from the 2019 academic session. Keeping student’s all-round development into mind, the minister said that the school syllabus was more than that of BA and B.Com courses which were needed to be reduced by half so that students get time for other activities. The minister had then said that the ministry will put out the request on the website for suggestions from teachers, parents, educational experts, students and stakeholders concerned in the field of education on reducing the syllabus of NCERT. He had said that after two months, he will review the suggestions and will accordingly take measures to reduce the syllabus.