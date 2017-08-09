NCERT launches portal for home delivery of books

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)

Students can now get NCERT books delivered to their places with the National Council of Educational Research and Training launching an online portal for this purpose. Schools can log onto the website — ww.ncertbooks.ncert.gov.in — by entering their board’s affiliation number and other details to place orders for the 2018-19 session by September 8. They are not required to make the payment at the time of placing orders. “The portal will ensure better distribution of NCERT books across the country and will also address the apprehensions of schools and parents about their availability,” a senior NCERT official said. Schools will also have the option of procuring textbooks directly from their nearest NCERT vendors or the regional production-cum-distribution centres (RPDCs) of the NCERT in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Bengaluru. “Soon, individuals will also be able to place orders by login onto the website. The books will be delivered at their doorstep with nominal postal charges,” the official said.

Retail sale counters will continue selling the books, he said. In cases of unavailability of NCERT books, students have no option but to buy expensive books of private publishers. However, NCERT officials say that if indents of books are raised by schools in time, their supply can be ensured. The CBSE has written to over 19,000 affiliated schools to use the portal to order books so the council can mobilise its inventory in a more rational way to ensure timely availability of textbooks.