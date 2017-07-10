NCERT CEE 2017: Common Entrance Examination results to be declared at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in

NCERT CEE 2017: The Common Entrance Examination results was conducted across 35 cities on June 11 in the country by NCERT for admission to various programmes.

NCERT CEE 2017: The Common Entrance Examination (CEE-2017) results will be announced by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) today at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check their results as soon as the result link has been activated by NCERT. The Common Entrance Examination results was conducted across 35 cities on June 11 in the country by NCERT for admission to various programmes like, Bachelors of Science (B Sc), Bachelor of Education (B Ed), BA B Ed, M Sc Ed, B Ed, M Ed and B Ed-M Ed (Integrated) courses that offered in regional institutes. While majority results will be declared today, B.ED./ B.ED.- M.ED. (Integrated )/ M.ED. programme results will be declared on July 24.

Candidates need to keep in mind the selection process that is used for admission. According to an Indian Express report, 60 per cent of total marks from entrance examination and 40 per cent from aggregate scores for B.Sc. B.Ed. / B.A. B.Ed./M.Sc. Ed./B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed (Integrated)/ M.Ed. is considered when it comes to the selection of the candidates. Candidates who are selected will be called for a counselling session, that will take place at respective Regional Institute of Education (RIEs) along with the rest of the admission process.

NCERT CEE 2017: Steps to check result-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCERT-CEE at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Once on the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘CEE 2017 result’

Step 3: As you enter the results page, enter your registration details along with other details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your score and save a copy of the same for future

Step 6: Take a print out of the same for future

All the best!!