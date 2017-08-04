Mumbai University results: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to investigate if results not declared before August 16

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis yesterday assured the state legislative council that he would investigate into the matter that why the pending results could not be declared before August 16. (PTI)

Political slugfest over reported delay in Mumbai University results hit the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis yesterday assured the state legislative council that he would investigate into the matter as to why the pending results could not be declared before August 16. The opposition parties have alleged that Fadnavis is being misled by MU Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh over the declaration of results. As per a PTI report, senior NCP member Sunil Tatkare raised the issue in the Upper House, saying the prevailing mess and delay in declaration of results was due to the VC’s ‘ignorance’. He also said the VC should be asked to resign. “The government should also tell the students about what went wrong with the assessment process and help those, who wish to go abroad for further studies. Their future has become uncertain because of the VC,” Tatkare was quoted by PTI as saying.

Congress member Sanjay Dutt said that although the chief minister, as well as the state education minister, had assured the House earlier that all the pending results would be out by August 5, the VC has himself admitted that completion of assessment was not possible before August 16. In his reply, Fadnavis said that the information provided by Dutt was new to him and he would investigate it. “Results are coming out everyday and I am getting a status report as well. However, the information provided today is new to me and I will investigate it,” Fadnavis said. The CM said that the Governor is the appointing authority for the VC and that he has taken up the matter seriously and probing into it. He also said the governor will ensure action against whoever is guilty.

Last week, the Maharashtra government ordered an inquiry against Deshmukh over his role in implementing the new online assessment system, which has resulted in a delay in declaration of examination results.