Mumbai University Results 2017: Students in jeopardy as university misses deadline again, seeks 5 days more

Mumbai University Results 2017: The University of Mumbai failed to meet its Monday deadline for the declaration of undergraduate programmes and has said that they need at least five more days to come out with the results. (IE)

Mumbai University Results 2017: The University of Mumbai failed to meet its Monday deadline for the declaration of undergraduate programmes and has said that they need at least five more days to come out with the results. Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor Ch Vidyasagar Rao directed the University of Mumbai to declare the results for all the streams by July 31. The university had so far declared the results for 171-odd papers out of 477 exams that were conducted this year in the month of March and April, despite the Maharashtra Public Universities Act mandating that results should be declared within 45 days of the exams. The results of third-year science students were declared on Monday, but students of other major streams like commerce, engineering and law will now have to wait a little longer for their final year results. An Indian Express report quoted MU Registrar M A Khan saying that the university would now ensure all results were declared by August 5.

Why the result got delayed?

The reason behind the delayed results has been attributed to the hasty implementation of the ‘onscreen assessment process’ for correcting final year answersheets this year. In this process the answersheets are to be scanned and then evaluated, leaving no room for tampering. The university failed to appoint an agency in time to help with the technology and infrastructure and therefore paper assessment was delayed by more than a month after the exams, which usually starts three days after the exams.

After Governor Rao’s directive, the university has delegated part of its assessment work to other state universities, including those in Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad. Due to several technical glitches in the system and the difference in syllabi, the work has been hampered. Savitribai Phule Pune University later kicked off the process by allotting nearly 50 teachers for the purpose. However, not more than 100 papers could be corrected in a day.

Students, meanwhile, will bear the consequences of the university’s failure to declare results in time. As many students who have applied to varsities abroad as well as within the country may have to drop a year as it is past the deadline of most of these colleges to accept marksheets. Those seeking jobs too are unable to join or apply without their final year results.