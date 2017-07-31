Mumbai University Results 2017: MU undergraduate programme declaration expected today at mu.ac.in

Mumbai University Results 2017: The results of over 300 undergraduate programmes will be available on the website of Mumbai University as soon as the declaration has been made.

Mumbai University Results 2017: The undergraduate programme’s results are expected to be released by the University of Mumbai today at mu.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned examination can visit the official website of the varsity, once the result link has been activated. The results of over 300 undergraduate programmes will be available on the website of Mumbai University as soon as the declaration has been made. The results were supposed to be announced earlier by MU but were delayed as Vice Chancellor of MU, Sanjay Deshmukh from his post. According to an India.com report, Deshmukh had earlier assured Vidyasagar Rao, the Governor and Chancellor of Mumbai University, that the results will be declared by July 31.

Students who appeared for the examination, need to keep information like roll number, registration number handy as they will need it while logging in to their account along with their date of birth. The information entered in the results page needs to be similar to that mentioned on the admit cards. According to the report, 4.4 lakh answer sheets have still not been evaluated and around 17 lakh students are waiting for their results.

Steps to check Mumbai University Results 2017-

Candidates can follow the below mentioned step to check their scores-

Step 1- Visit the official website of Mumbai University at mu.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says ‘Mumbai University Undergraduate Results 2017’

Step 3- Once you have entered the results page, enter the required information, like name, roll number

Step 4- Press enter

Step 5- Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6- Check and save the same for future

All the very best!!