Mumbai University Result 2017: Shocking reason why thousands of frustrated students still waiting for their results

Mumbai University Result 2017. (Photo: IE)

Mumbai University Result 2017: Amidst all the confusion that has been going on around the declaration of the Mumbai University final year result, it has been reported that thousands of students’ answer sheets were never scanned and therefore have not been assessed. An Indian Express report reveals that the total number of answer sheets scanned for the online assessment system were considerably lower than the total number of students who took their final year exams this year. According to university sources, since the beginning of the assessment process, there has been a gap in a number of answer sheets scanned and the number of students who took the final year exam. This could be the reason for thousands of students still awaiting their results.

Off late, the University of Mumbai has been receiving criticism for the delay in the announcement of the results. After the revelation, it has been noted that if there are 80000 students in the commerce branch then the result of 10-15 percent students are yet to be declared. IE Quoted an official saying, “Currently, there are around 5,000 such answersheets.” The university has officially maintained that the results were “in reserve” because the answersheets could not be traced in the new onscreen system. The report further states that a team of teachers and experts have been trying to physically locate the missing papers, scan them and get them assessed, according to a senior official.

Acting pro vice chancellor Dhiren Patel, while talking about the issue said, “Yes, some answersheets were not scanned. A team is looking for such answersheets and getting them scanned. We are doing our best. Students have to be patient.” While talking about the complaint that have been filed by over 900 law students, who had been given single digit marks, Patel said that the matter has been addressed. He added, “Once a student submits a complaint on the portal, the issue is looked into and resolved within 24-48 hours.”