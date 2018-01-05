MSBTE Winter Diploma 2017 results announced at msbte.org.in; check how to download

MSBTE result 2017: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) announced the result of winter 2017 diploma exams. (Website)

MSBTE result 2017: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) announced the result of winter 2017 diploma exams. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results on the official website -msbte.org.in. The Board had organized the MSBTE Winter Diploma exams across the state of Maharashtra in November 2017. Thousands of aspirants from across the state had appeared for the MSBTE Winter Diploma Exams 2017. The examinations were conducted in two shifts viz morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates were given 3 hours to attempt their exam papers. The summer results were earlier announced on June 8, 2017. Summer Diploma exams were conducted from March 28 and ended on April 7 (practical exams) while the theory exams were conducted from April 11 till May 8.

Name of the organization: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE)

Website of the organization: msbte.org.in

Name of the Exam: MSBTE Diploma Winter Exam 2017

Name Of The Course: Diploma/Polytechnic

Type Of Exam: Semester Examination

Date of the exam: November 2017

Result status: Announced

How to check MSBTE Diploma result?

Candidates who had appeared for the MSBTE Diploma result 2017 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

Step 1: Log on to the official website msbte.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Winter 2017 Diploma Results’ link

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number/seat number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Note: Complete details like MSBTE Diploma Winter Result 2017 with subject wise marks list placed in official website.

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations. To basics, the board controls the diploma, post diploma and Advanced diploma education throughout the diploma colleges/institutes in Maharashtra. The board was established in 1963 to cater the increasing needs of affiliated institutions and their students.