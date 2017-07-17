Moderation of marks row: Upward revision stopped, but grace marks allowed, mark sheets to reflect changes

Moderation of marks row: Upward revision stopped, except at lower performance levels; mark sheets to reflect changes. (PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier in the year decided to scrap its marks moderation policy which was later termed as “unfair and irresponsible” by the Delhi High Court. An HC bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh slammed the board for its decision and said that it “would have a drastic effect on the students.” Under the ‘moderation policy’ grace marks were given to students in exams for difficult questions. This difference between the Delhi High Court and CBSE led to the delay in the declaration of the results. Today, a statement issued by the Human Resource Development ministry has revealed that a meeting was held to review the Policy of Moderation of marks to avoid spiking of marks. These are the decisions taken in regards to the moderation of marks for upward revision:

1) As per the statement, all the state boards decided to stop awarding moderation of marks for upward revision/spiking of marks from the current year except Kerala Board and subject to amendment in the State regulations, if required. However, Kerala Board conveyed to do away with moderation from the next year.

2) All State Boards decided to continue with the policy of Grace Marks for lower level performance to improve the pass percentage but the policy should be placed on Board’s website for transparency. It was further decided that the mark sheet will also show the grace marks awarded to a candidate.

Earlier, this year Class 10th and 12th results were delayed following this chaos. The press release further added that All State Boards placed on record the appreciation for efforts of Government of India and State Governments to initiate this process of consultation to bring uniformity in the evaluation and improve the quality of education in the country.