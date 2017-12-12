Mizoram board announces date sheet for class X, XII exams; Students may check dates at mbse.edu.in

Earlier on Tuesday, CBSE released marking scheme for both classes at its official website cbse.nic.in. (PTI)

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced date sheets for Class X and XII results. Even as Class X exams will begin from March 1, exams for Class XII will start from March 5 next year. Students can find date sheets on the official site of the board mbse.edu.in. Students appearing for the exam can also get their copies their respective schools. However, CBSE students in Mizoram will have to wait till January for exam datesheet. As seen on previous occasions exams for CBSE and State Boards usually begin at the same time. Class X practical exams for Introductory Information Technology , Home Science and Science will start from March 19, next day after exam is completed

Practical exams for class XII will begin before the theory examination for the subjects like Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Physics, Home Science, Psychology, Accountancy, Computer Science, Geology and General Foundation Course (vocational). Theory exams for both classes will start from 10am and will end at 1 pm ( except old scheme exam, timing for which is between 1.30 pm to 4.00 pm ) Time for practical exam is between 9.00 am to 4.00 pm. “Unexpected holiday(s) declared by any authority other than the Chairman, MBSE, after publication of the Examination programme, will not prevent conduct of the Examination (s) scheduled for the day (s) concerned,” the board said in its notice.

Earlier on Tuesday, CBSE released marking scheme for both classes at its official website cbse.nic.in. The board is expected to release the exam dates in January. As per reports, the tentative date for the release of date sheet is January 10. However, there is no official confirmation of the same as of now. The board may sum up the exam within a month next year in order to give more time to teachers to check answer sheets. Till now, exams usually started in March and continued till end of April.