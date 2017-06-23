MHT CET merit list 2017: Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education declares final list for admission to first year BE, BTech courses; check dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT CET merit list 2017: The final merit list of the Maharashtra Health Sciences and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2017 examination has been announced by Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) for admission to the first year BE/ B.Tech courses. (Representative Photo: IE)

MHT CET merit list 2017: The final merit list of the Maharashtra Health Sciences and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2017 examination has been announced by Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) for admission to the first year BE/ B.Tech courses. The MHT CET 2017 examination was conducted on 11 May for which the provisional merit list was declared on 19 June. The final merit was announced on Thursday, as reported by Times of India. Applicants who gave the exam can check the final merit list from the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

This year the about 3.9 lakh candidates from the state of Maharashtra appeared in MHT CET 2017 examinations. In which there were about 1.3 lakh seats for the engineering course and 36,000 seats for the pharmaceutical course for the 1st academic session. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to first-year undergraduate technical courses in engineering, pharmacy and technology (BE, BTech, BPharmacy and Pharm.D) courses. After clearing the MHT CET 2017 exam the students will be able to take admissions at various reputed institutions of Maharashtra. The students who gave the exams were from Maharashtra as well as from other parts of India and were NRIs.

Here’s how the students can check:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link flashing ‘Check Final Merit Status (Only for Maharashtra & All India Candidates)’

Step 3: When a new page appears, enter details like date of birth, application ID

Step 4: Submit and view your status

Step 5: Download the merit list and keep a copy for future reference