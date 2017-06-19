MHT CET 2017: Maharashtra Health Sciences and Technical Common Entrance Test provisional merit list released, check at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the merit list from the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.(IE)

MHT CET 2017: The provisional merit list of qualified candidates for the Maharashtra Health Sciences and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2017 has been announced on Monday. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra released the merit status of qualified candidates for BE and B.Tech. courses. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the merit list from the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates may follow the following steps to check the provisional merit list for MHT CET 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for MHT CET (mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in)

Step 2: Follow the link to the home page

Step 3: Click on the ‘Check Provisional Merit List’ link under First Year BE/BTech Admission 2017-18

Step 4: Enter your application ID and date of birth in the field provided

Step 5: Submit and view your merit status

Step 6: Download the merit list and keep a copy for further reference

The MHT-CET or Common Entrance Test is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. The exam for MHT CET 2017 was conducted by DTE on May 11, 2017 where about 3.9 lakh candidates appeared for the paper. The degree courses of the Engineering and Pharmacy streams are mainly accounted for in this entrance exam. The final merit list will be declared on June 22. DTE Maharashtra concluded the online registration for application of admission and uploading of documents yesterday. Candidates those who have cleared the exam will gain admission to BE, BTech and BPharmacy courses at various recognised institutions in the state.