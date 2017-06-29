MHT CET 2017: DTE Maharashtra first allotment list declared for engineering CAP; check Dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT CET 2017: The state had conducted MHT CET 2017 on May 11 for admission of the first year students to degree courses in technology and pharmacy from the academic year 2017-18.

MHT CET 2017: Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE)today released the provisional allotment of the first round of the state Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017, an Indian Express report said. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the official website Dtemaharashtra.gov.in for their results.Students who have been selected today are needed to reach their Admission Reporting Centre from June 29 to July 3 by 5 pm. The vacant seats for CAP round II will be out next Wednesday. As per the report, the final merit list for CET 2017 was released June 22. Selected candidates will be given time to secure their seats at their preferred colleges in the state after first allotment is announced, the report added.

The state had conducted MHT CET 2017 on May 11 for admission of the first year students to degree courses in technology and pharmacy from the academic year 2017-18. About 3.9 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam for 1.3 lakh engineering seats and 36 thousand seats in pharmacy courses.

Here is how you can check your MHT CET 2017 first allotment results:

1) Visit the the official website of DTE Maharashtra (dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

2) After this, follow the link to the exam portal of CET 2017 (mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

3) After this, go to the notification for the first allotment.

4) Upon reaching here, enter details that are asked in the link.

5) After checking your allotment results , you may download it and take a print out for future use.

According to India Today, the DTE came into being on September 4, 1957. Under this department, there are 39 technical high schools, 49 polytechnic colleges, 12 government engineering colleges, three colleges of fine art, 42 tailoring, four vocational training centers and 17 government commercial institutes and garment making training institutes.