MBA exam paper leaked on WhatsApp in Maharashtra; test conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was conducting the examination for the MBA first term from December 26. (PTI)

Three students have been held after a MBA exam paper was reported to be leaked in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra. During an exam today, an MBA student reportedly forwarded the question paper to his friends outside through WhatsApp, after which authorities decided to cancel the paper. As per a university official, the police have detained three students in connection with the incident, which was reported from an exam centre at Vasantrao Naik college of the city. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was conducting the examination for the MBA first term from December 26.

He further said that a student named Shaikh Amjad Kaleem, who was attempting the question paper for Accounting for Managers, sent the image to two of his friends outside the exam hall on a WhatsApp group. A passerby noticed the two youth trying to solve the question papers while sitting under a tree on the police campus after which he alerted officials. It is however still not clear whether the duo, who turned out to be Sheikh’s friends are students of MBA or not. After cancelling the exam today, the university has re-scheduled it for January 3. The three students will be debarred from attending any exam for next three years, the official added. Probe is on to find out how Sheikh entered the exam hall with mobile. No FIR has been registered as yet.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has decided to introduce jammers in exam centres so as to to put check on the use of mobiles and other electronic items for cheating during main exams. Last month, such jammers were used in Pune during the state civil engineering main examination. The commission conducts a number of important exams for recruitment in the state government.

Among exams that are conducted by the commission are state Civil Services Examination, Police Sub Inspector and Sales Tax Inspector, agriculture services, state forest services and state engineering services, which are conducted in the forms of prelims and main.