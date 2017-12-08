Massive fake Board of Higher Secondary Education racket in Delhi busted; cops seize 15,000 marksheets, arrest 6

Delhi Police nabs chairman of fake board along with other accused.

It is nothing but a shocking news that cheats have been emboldened enough to set up a fake education board itself. Delhi Police have busted a fake education board in the national capital under the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi. As many as six people have been arrested including its chairman Shiv Prasad Pandey. The police have recovered about 15,000 fake marksheets of a number of universities/board, printer, rubber stamp, computer among other items. “A fake education board running in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi, busted. 6 persons including the chairman Shiv Prasad Pandey arrested. 15k fake marksheets of 17 different board/universities, rubber stamp, printer, computer etc recovered,” a Delhi Police official was quoted as saying.

Notably, last month, in another case, the police had nabbed a 27-year old person for allegedly running a job racket, by creating a fake website of the women and child development ministry. He reportedly duped more than 4,000 people on the pretext of helping them to get employment. The Parliament Street police station had received a complaint from the ministry complaining that a fake website using its logo had been created. The website had advertised for 6,715 vacancies including for and asked applicants to fill the form online and pay the fee in organisation’s account, the police added.

The complaint said that the ministry did not announce any such openings. The police during its probe, went through details that were given in the website, and also collected relevant documents. The main accused of the racket, Sumit Kumar, was also taken into custody. He had set up an organisation ‘Women and Child Development Organisation’ earlier this year. As the name resembled that of the ministry, he had got it registered without much trouble, the police said.

It said that the website had logos of the ministry and an account to collect the fee was opened in a private bank. Rs 20 lakh was deposited in the account, out of which accused had withdrawn Rs 3 lakh. During interrogation, the accused had also disclosed to the police that the organisation did not have any school to fill up the said vacancies. The motive behind uploading the advertisement was only to earn money.