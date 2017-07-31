Manipur board BSE Manipur declares results of HSLC class 10 compartment exams; students can check their results at bsem.nic.in

The board had conducted the main HSLC class 10 exams between March 17 to April 4, 2017. (PTI)

The long wait for students is finally over. The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur (BSEM) has declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartmental examination 2017. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website bsem.nic.in, an Indian Express report said.

According to the IE report, the board had conducted the main HSLC class 10 exams between March 17 to April 4, 2017. Nearly 35,000 students gave the exam for Class 10 Board exams in 2016 for which the passing percentage was 61.52. Results were declared on June 3. Imphal girls – Sohana Laishram, Naorem Suzanna and Maibram Vasundhara had secured top three positions in the exams

Those candidates who could not clear the main papers had the chance to appear for the compartment exams which is conducted in July and August every year. Results can be downloaded from bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in., the paper added.

Here is how students can download BSE Manipur HSLC class 10 compartment exam result 2017:

Step 1: Students can go to above-mentioned websites bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in.

Step 2: After going into these sites, students can click on the link “High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental Examination 2017”.

Step 3: Now, students may enter their roll numbers in the field provided.

Step 4: After entering roll numbers, students must click on “submit” to search for results.

Step 5: Once the students see their results, they can download and take a print out of the same for future use.