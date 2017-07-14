Maharastra NEET 2017: Merit list released, Counseling for state quota from July 15

Maharastra NEET 2017: Students should keep in mind that the counselling for the same will start from July 15 and continue till July 21.

Maharastra NEET 2017: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), the government of Maharashtra has released the merit list of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the candidates who appeared for the exam in the state of Maharashtra. Candidates can visit the official website of the same at dmer.org to check the NEET 2017 merit list. Students should keep in mind that the counselling for the same will start from July 15 and continue till July 21. Students who wish to apply for the State Quota seats under NEET 2017 can check the counselling schedule available on the website. The notification on the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) says- NEET UG 2017 – All candidates, listed in Provisional State Merit List of NEET UG 2017 should fill online preferences from 15.07.2017 to 21.07.2017.

Steps to check Maharastra NEET 2017 merit list-

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Directorate of Medical Education and Research at dmer.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, NEET merit list

Step 3: Students need to check on the desired link

Step 4: A pdf file will open displaying names and percentage of selected candidates

Step 5: Check, download and take a print out of the same

Here is the Counselling Schedule for Maharashtra NEET 2017 State Quota Document Verification

Counselling schedule (website)

The counselling will start on July 15 in two session- morning session which would start at 9 am and then the afternoon session which would start at 2 pm. Candidates are required to carry all the important document with them to the verification centre on the designated centre.

All the best to everyone concerned!