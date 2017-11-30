Maharashtra board exam time table 2018 for class 10, 12 released at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Candidates who are prepping up to appear for the exam can visit the official website of the state board. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra board exam time table 2018: The exam dates for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 12th and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 10th board examinations have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE HSC timetable and MSBSHSE SSC timetable). Candidates who are prepping up to appear for the exam can visit the official website of the state board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in to download their exam timetable. As per the official statement released by the board, while the class 12th exams will be conducted from February 21, the class 10th board exams will start from March 1. The HSC exams will continue from February 21 to March 20, whereas the SSC exams will conclude on March 24, 2018.

In the wake of the HSC paper leaks that took place earlier on social media, the Maharashtra state board has taken certain actions as precautions to avoid the same situation. The board has announced that all the students who arrive even a minute late to the examination hall will not be allowed to sit for the board examination. Earlier, the board used to provide a 30-minute grace period to the students to enter the exam hall once the exam has began. In addition, the board has also announced that once the students are done with the exam paper, they will not be allowed to leave the hall until and unless the exam time is up. Even if the candidates finish their paper 1 hour before the completion of the official exam time, they will have to sit for the entire duration of the exam.

Maharashtra board exam time table 2018:

To download the SSC exam timetable, candidates can visit- http://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/hsc_online/notification/M18TIME1.pdf

To download the HSC exam timetable, candidates can visit- http://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/hsc_online/notification/M18TIME1.pdf

Note: After you open the respective timetable, download, save and take a print out of the same.

According to the previous rule set by the Maharashtra board, students were not allowed to go out of the exam hall during the first half hour after the paper starts and also during the last 10 minutes of thee paper. The notification about the board examination that will take place next year also stated that the exams will take place in two session, where the first session will atart at 11 AM and end at 2 PM, the second will take place from 3 PM to 6 PM.