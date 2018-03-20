Maharashtra board SSC exam: Now, class 10 History paper leaked hour before exam, Board says 12 students booked

Maharashtra class 12th history paper leak: Board Chairman Dr. Shakuntala Kale told FinancialExpress.com that the matter is under investigsation.

Maharashtra class 12th history paper leak: The question paper of the history exam of Maharashtra class 10 allegedly went viral an hour before the test began. The incident took place at a school in Kalyan where the examination authorities were tipped off about the paper leak when the paper was being distributed among the students.

Authorities stated that following the tip off, they were able to identify the students who were in possession of the paper. The examination was about to start at 11 am and students were allowed to enter the classroom only til 10:30 am. Albin Anthony, the administrator of the school where the incident took place, said, “We received a tip-off around 9.30 am about some coaching centres promising students question papers between 9.30 am and 10 am. So, we checked students’ bags and mobile phones and found one student who had received the question paper on his phone at 9.50 am.”

Anthony has also alleged that at least three coaching centres are involved in the case, reported The Indian Express. He said, “It is a racket. The 12 students have confessed that they were promised question papers by at least three coaching centres. We have shared this information with the police, too.”

Once the checking started, the officials were able to secure the leaked paper from 12 students who were in possession of the same. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Maharashtra State Secondary & Higher Secondary Chairman Dr. Shakuntala Kale said that an FIR has been filed against the 12 students involved in the leak of History question paper. When asked about the involvement of coaching centres in the paper leak, Dr Kale refused to comment and said that the matter is under investigsation by the police and the real culprits can only be revealed after a thorough probe.

The image of the leaked History paper circulated through WhatsApp was then tallied with the question paper that was in a sealed cover. The administrator of the school further said, “We informed the Mumbai division of the state board. The divisional office instructed us to carry on with the exam and lodge a police complaint.”

Mahesh Patil, SP, Thane rural police said that an FIR has been filed against unknown people at the Titwala police station.

The incident comes in a string of incidents of examination papers being allegedly leaked. The CBSE Accountancy paper was the first to have leaked this year, though the board denied it and brushed it aside as a mischief by miscreants. This was followed by the Telangana’ SSC English-I paper. Here too, authorities said the paper was not leaked and termed it as a case of malpractice.