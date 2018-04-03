MAH MCA CET 2018 result to be announced at dtemaharashtra.gov.in today; check time, know how to download

MAH MCA CET 2018 result: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will announce the results for Masters in Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MCA CET) 2018 today on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

MAH MCA CET 2018 result: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will announce the results for Masters in Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MCA CET) 2018 today on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The results will be declared at 5 pm today, according to the website. The examination was conducted on March 24. The applicants who were eagerly waiting for their results can check the same on the official website once it is declared.

MCA-CET 2018 was conducted by the Competent Authority for admission to the first year/ direct second year (separate division & lateral entry) of a three-year full-time postgraduate degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA), for Academic Year 2018-19.

MAH MCA CET 2018 result: How to download

Step 1) Go to the official website for the Maharashtra DTE – dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2) Go on the tab that says, ‘CET 2018’

Step 3) Click on the link that says ‘MAH-MCA-CET 2018’ provided on the home page that will direct you to the MCA results page

Step 4) A new page will appear

Step 5) Enter the roll number and search for your results on the site

Step 6) Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference

The scores of CET will become base for getting admission to the institutes that are approved & recognized by government of Maharashtra and are affiliated to any of the Non- Agricultural University in Maharashtra State. Students will be able to get admission to following institutes with the help of CET marks:

1. All Government/ Government Aided Institutes offering MCA course

2. All University Departments offering MCA course

3. University Managed Institutes offering MCA course

4. All Un-Aided MCA Institutes covered as per the Act

