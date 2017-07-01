Madras University Results 2017: UG, PG, professional degree declaration at unom.ac.in

Madras University Results 2017: Candidates who appeared for the exams can download their results from the official website of the university.

Madras University Results 2017: Candidates who appeared for the Madras University Entrance Examination 2017 can finally check their UG and PG results. The University of Madras has released the results of the undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree exams. Candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned exams can download their results from the official website of the university. Candidates can also check their results at ideunom.ac.in, results.unom.ac.in and e-governance.unom.ac.in. The entrance exam under master’s programme was held from Jun 22- Jun 30, 2017.

Madras University established in the year 1857 is counted among the top ranked universities of India which imparts the finest level of education to the aspirants. The Courses offered by the university are Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Postgraduate Diploma, M.Phil, Diploma courses, Certificate programmes etc. The university also provides numerous distance courses at undergraduate as well as postgraduate level. Once the result is declared, the official website might not work properly or may get slow. To avoid any kind of inconvenience, students should not get frustrated. Instead, they should wait for a little while and try to access the site again. All you need to have is your registration number for the results.

Steps to check University of Madras UG/PG Results 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university (unom.ac.in) or go to any of the sites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “Results” tab

Step 3: Once the results are declared click on the notification for the “UG/PG/Professional Degree Examination Results 2017”

Step 4: Enter your details required in the fields provided

Step 5: Download your result

Step 6: Keep a print out for further reference