Madras University announces new schedule for November 2017 exams; check them here

The University of Madras has announced that the dates for the theory exams for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree examinations of November 2017 have been postponed due to “heavy rain” in Chennai and adjacent areas. The university informed that the University theory examinations of which was scheduled for November 3 and 4 have been postponed. The controller of examinations of the University in the notice said, “I am, by direction, to inform you that due to heavy rain, the University theory examinations of UG/PG/Professional which was scheduled for 03rd and 4th November 2017 FN/AN have been postponed (sic).” As per the report by the Indian Express, the exams that were scheduled for November 3 has now been postponed to December 5. While the ones that were to be held on November 4 will now be scheduled on December 6, 2017.

Due to excessive rains in Chennai last week, two Universities viz Anna University and Madras University had also cancelled the semester exams indefinitely. The University of Madras has released a notice regarding the degree examinations of November 2017. Candidates who are appearing in the papers should note that some theory exams have been postponed due to “heavy rain”, the university informed.

Also, until they can be conducted on the rescheduled dates, the controller of examinations requested the principal and chief superintendents of all affiliated arts and science colleges of the university to keep the question papers of the November 3 and 4 exams “under safe custody”.

The Chennai rains last week had created a flood-like situation in Chennai and its neighboring districts. This made movement impossible in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. It also resulted in shutting down of the schools and colleges by the government in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram areas besides the cancellation of the University exams.