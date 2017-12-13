Krishna University 5th semester results for under-graduates declared at krishnauniversity.ac.in

The exams were held in the month of October-November this year. Krishna University released the results on their official website.

One of the most popular universities from the state of Andhra Pradesh, Krishna University has declared the results of the fifth semester for their the Undergraduate examinations. The exams were held in the month of October-November this year. Krishna University released the results on their official website. The results of the fifth semester for their the Undergraduate examinations can be seen on krishnauniversity.ac.in. On the same day, the Krishna University released the results of Pharma-D I and III Year as well. Students who gave the exams for the UG degree fifth-semester exams shall log-in with their registration number and check the results.

How to check results of Krishna University Under-Graduate V-Semester October-November 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Krishna University

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Click on “UG V Semester Examinations, October-November 2017 Results” link

Step 4: Enter your registration number on the next page

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: See your results

About Krishna University:

Krishna University was established in Machilipatnam Krishna district Andhra Pradesh, India, in 2008. It was established by the state of Andhra Pradesh. There are a number of facilities that is provided by the University. Some of them include laboratories, internet, reading room, guest house, and extra-curricular activities. The higher education status was earned in the year 2008. On April 23, 2008, then Chief Minister Y Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation stone for the University. A Feasibility committee headed by Prof. K. Viyyanna Rao visited Machilipatnam for establishing the University. The emblem of the Krishna University has a very deep significance. They adopted the emblem which symbolizes the university in spirit.

