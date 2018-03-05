Key provision in Narendra Modi’s RISE scheme leaves older IITs worried, here’s why

Older IITs concerned over new funding model – RISE

The funding model announced by the Centre for future infrastructure development projects in all centrally-run institutions has raised alarm bells at older Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). As per a report by The Indian Express, the older IITs fear that the complete shift from grants to loans proposed by the Centre in the Union Budget 2018 might compromise their financial stability. The institutions, the report said, are likely to convey their concerns to the President in his capacity as the Visitor of all centrally-funded technical institutions during his meeting with heads of all IITs, NITs and IISERs on Tuesday.

The Budget this year saw the Centre announce a new scheme – RISE (Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education). The scheme proposes the centrally-run institutions to go for a 10-year loan from the Higher Education Funding Agency for their infrastructural needs. This is a paradigm shift from earlier when the Centre used to grant aids for any new infra-structural needs of the institutions. The government has also announced a cut in its budget assistance for the IITs by almost 20 per cent, reports The Indian Express.

The RISE scheme concerns older IITs more as they will have to pay back their principal amount within ten years as per new provisions. On the other hand, the new centrally-funded technical institutes will only have to repay 25 per cent of the principal amount. However, the interests of all institutions will be taken care of by the government. On request of anonymity, an IIT director told The Indian Express that the highly subsidised tuition fee of the IITs isn’t enough to pay off loans that may run into crores and that alumni philanthropy has also not picked up.

Meanwhile, the government hasn’t taken well to the concerns of the institutions and has called them misplaced. According to a report by The Indian Express, the government believes that the older IITs generate high revenues and under the RISE scheme, they can borrow up to 10 times the amount they escrow. Furthermore, the government will also take care of their running expenses, so, the new norm shouldn’t be an issue.