Kerala VHSE SAY results 2017 declared, check the steps to see the result at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala VHSE SAY Results 2017: Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on keralaresults.nic.in. (PTI)

Kerala VHSE SAY Results 2017: The government of Kerala has declared Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) Save-A-Year (SAY) Examination 2017 results. The VHSE was introduced in the academic year 1983-84. At that time, it was applied to only 19 schools. However later in 1986, as many as 73 schools were covered under this where 27 vocational courses in various disciplines were offered to the students. Three years later, the scheme covered 100 schools with overall 200 batches, in 1988-89. It did not stop here and in 1995-96 session, the VHSE scheme had affiliation with 310 schools who had a collective number of 814 batches across 45 programmes, as per a report by The Indian Express. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on keralaresults.nic.in following the below-mentioned steps.

Follow these steps to find the individual result of VHSE SAY 2017:

– Visit the official website ‘keralaresults.nic.in’

– On the homepage, find ‘VHSE SAY Exam Results-2017’

– A new page will open.

– Enter your roll number and date of birth in the fields provided.

– Clik on ‘Submit’ and your result will appear.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also visit indiaresults.com to check their results. The steps are as follows:

– Visit the website.

– Click on ‘Kerala’

– A new page will open.

– Click on ‘Vocational Higher Secondary SAY Exam Result 2017’

– Another page will open with ‘Vocational Higher Secondary SAY Exam Result 2017’ flashing on the top.

– Click on it and it will ask for the roll number and date of birth.

– Fill the details in the fields provided and click ‘Submit’ to have the result.

All the best!