Kerala University December semester 3 results 2016: Scores released for BCom, BSc courses; check exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University December semester 3 results 2016: The University conducts thousands of examinations in hundreds of different courses in two sessions every year. (Website)

The University of Kerala has released various results for the examinations conducted in December last year. The University conducts thousands of examinations in hundreds of different courses in two sessions every year. Candidates who have appeared for these papers can download their results from the official website exams.keralauniversity.ac.in. The results for four third semester examinations were published on October 23, 2017, while the results for fourth Year B.Pharm. (Supplementary) Degree Examination were declared on the official website on October 25. The following are the list of results that are available for download:

• BCom commerce with computer application (138) degree exam

• BSc botany and biotechnology (247) degree exam

• BCom commerce and tax procedure and practice (337) degree exam

• BSc biotechnology multimajor (350) degree exam

• BCom Commerce Tourism & Travel Management (338) Degree Examination

About 2,828 students appeared for all four examinations among whom 1,762 were from the BCom comupter applications course, 324 from the BSC botany course, 664 from the BCom tax procedure course and 78 from the BSc multimajor course, as reported by the Indian Express. The pass percentage for each of these exam stood at 67.82 per cent, 55.86 per cent, 64.61 per cent and 60.26 per cent respectively.

How to download the Kerala University December semester 3 results 2016

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Kerala University December semester 3 results 2016:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the University of Kerala – exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link to the results page

Step 3: Click on the notification for the result you have appeared for

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference

All the best!