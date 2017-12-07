Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018: Applications released at lbscentre.org, apply before December 30 for February exam

Kerala SET 2018: Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 has been invited by LBS Centre for Science and Technology. (Website)

Kerala SET 2018: Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 has been invited by LBS Centre for Science and Technology. The interested applicants can apply for the test by visiting the official website lbscentre.org. The state eligibility test will be conducted for 35 subjects in the month of February 2018. The paper is conducted every year for the appointment of “Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State”. It is organised by the Government of Kerala in order to ensure that teaching standards are maintained for courses taught at Higher Secondary level in the state of Kerala. Thus, in order to be appointed as Higher Secondary School Teachers as well as Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE, candidates need to clear Kerala SET mandatorily.

Details of Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018-

Name of exam: Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018

Name of the organiser: LBS Centre for Science and Technology

Application Status: Available

Exam pattern: The exam will be divided into two papers. Paper 1 is common for all candidates and will include questions on general knowledge and teaching aptitude. Paper 2 will be conducted for the chosen subject. Each paper will include 120 questions of one mark each, except for mathematics and statistics which will include only 80 questions of 1.5 marks each.

Score margin: Candidates will be required to score a minimum of 40 marks (35 for reserved categories) in each paper and 48 marks (40-45 for reserved categories) overall in order to clear the exam.

Kerala SET 2018 Important dates-

Application process begins: December 6, 2017

Last date to register online: December 30, 2017

Last date to submit filled applications: January 1, 2018

Hall ticket: February 15, 2018

Exam date: February 25, 2018

Answer key: February 28, 2018

How to apply for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018-

Applicants can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for Kerala SET 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website – lbscentre.org

Step 2: Click on the link that says “State Eligibility Test – Feb-2018 Test on 25/02/2018”

Step 3: Read the instructions provided and click on “online registration”

Step 4: Register to the site and fill in your details

Step 5: Submit your details

Step 6: Save a copy of the application form for further reference