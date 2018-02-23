Kerala SSLC Time Table 2018: Revised exam schedule released at keralapareekshabhavan.in, check details

Kerala SSLC time table 2018: The class 10th exams are scheduled to commence on March 7 and will conclude on March 28. (Photo: IE)

Kerala SSLC time table 2018: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the revised examination schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/ class 10th at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students prepping to appear for the same can visit the official website now or simply check the revised class 10th time table mentioned below. As per the revised time table, the Second Language English exam that was earlier scheduled for March 12, 2018 will now take place on Match 28. All the other exams will take place according to the earlier examination schedule. The class 10th exams are scheduled to commence on March 7 and will conclude on March 28. Th exams were earlier set to end on March 26.

The class 10th examinations will take place during the afternoon shift that will start at 1.45 pm and end at 3.30 pm and also from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. On the other hand, the class 12th exams will take place during the morning shift.

Kerala SSLC time table 2018: Check full timetable here-

March 7, 2018: First Language Paper 1

March 8, 2018: First Language Paper 2

March 13, 2018: Hindi

March 14. 2018: Physics

March 19, 2018: Mathematics

March 21, 2018: chemistry

March 22, 2018: Biology

March 26, 2018: Social Sciences

March 28, 2018: Second Language English

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the class 10th or Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) timetable at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Candidates preparing for the same can download the complete list of exam dates from the official website and start studying for the examination accordingly. Along with the SSC timetable, the board has also released the II Pre-University (PU) exam schedule.