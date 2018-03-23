Kerala plus two question paper leak not “confirmed”: Min C Raveendranath

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath today said there is no confirmation that the state plus two physics question paper was leaked through WhatsApp but a case has been registered. (IE)

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath today said there is no confirmation that the state plus two physics question paper was leaked through WhatsApp but a case has been registered. The Cyber crime police registered the case soon after reports came in this regard and an investigation is going on, he informed the state Assembly. The second year Kerala Higher Secondary physics examination was held on March 21. The Thrissur district coordinator of the examination had received a set of questions, “similar to the ones that appeared in the exam,” on WhatsApp, the minister said.

The questions, circulated through WhatsApp, were in hand written format, he said adding that it was immediately brought to the notice of the Higher Secondary Director. A complaint was lodged with the DGP to ascertain whether the WhatsApp message had begun to circulate before or after the examination, he said while replying to a submission by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. “Investigation is on. There is no confirmation so far that the question paper was leaked. However, there has been a propaganda that it was leaked,” the minister added.