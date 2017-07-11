Kerala Plus One Allotment 2017: Supplementary results likely to be declared today, visit hscap.kerala.gov.in for updates

Kerala Plus One Allotment 2017: Candidates submitted their applications for the Supplementary Allotment till July 10.

Kerala Plus One Allotment 2017: The Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) is likely to declare the Kerala Plus One Supplementary Allotment Results today at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of HSCAP to check their HSCAP supplementary allotment 2017 results as soon as they have been announced and the link has been activated. Candidates submitted their applications for the Supplementary Allotment till July 10. While it is being speculated that the results might be declared today, there is no official confirmation by the examination conducting body.

Candidates appeared for the first round first round of allotment in the month of June, after which HSCAP invited application to fill out the vacant seats. The Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process takes place every year for admission in DHSE Kerala Plus One course.

Steps to check Kerala Plus One Allotment 2017 supplementary 2017 results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Kerala Plus One Allotment supplementary results’

Step 3: On the results page, enter all the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your result will be visible on the screen

Step 6: Check your results and save the same for future

All the best!!