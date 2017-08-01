Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan releases admit card for KTET 2017 at keralapareekshabhavan.in

The official notification for the exam was announced by the authorities on July 1.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released hall tickets for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017 on Tuesday. Those candidates who have earlier applied for the exam can check their results from the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in, an Indian Express report said. According to the report, exams will be conducted on August 12 and August 19 for four categories. The test will be conducted for lower primary (KTET 1) teachers; upper primary (KTET 2) teachers; high school (KTET 3) teachers; language teachers till upper primary or specialist and physical education teachers up to the high school level (KTET 4) as well as those who appeared for D.Ed./B.Ed. Each of these tests will be two and half hours long with a weightage of 150 marks each.

The official notification for the exam was announced by the authorities on July 1 and the application process for the same concluded on July 22, the paper added.

Here is how candidates can check Kerala their TET 2017 results:

Step 1: Candidates are required to go to the official website for Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Step 2: After entering the site, candidates must click on the link for K-TET under the main exam menu.

Step 3: After this, candidates can find link for the hall ticket on the exam portal. They should click on this link.

Step 4: Now, candidates can enter details that are asked in the in the fields.

Step 5: They can now, download the hall ticket and also take a print out of the same for future use.