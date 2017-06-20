KEAM rank list 2017: Kerala engineering entrance exam results 2017 released, Shafil Maheen bags top spot; check your rank at cee.kerala.gov.in

As per reports, all top 10 ranks went to boys and 2,535 out of 5,000 ranks were bagged by the students who studied state syllabus and the remaining from CBSE syllabus. (Image: Website)

KEAM rank list 2017: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Tuesday declared the results of engineering entrance exam 2017. Shafil Maheen N from Kozhikode has bagged the top position followed by Vedanth Prakash Shenoy and Abhilash Khar both from Kottayam. Vedant and Abhilash secured second and third rank in the highly competitive exam. Anand George from Kottayam bagged fourth position whereas M Nandagopal from Kozhikode finished at the fifth spot. As per reports, all top 10 ranks went to boys and 2,535 out of 5,000 ranks were bagged by the students who studied state syllabus and the remaining from CBSE syllabus. The detailed rank list is available on cee.kerala.gov.in and cee-kerala.org.

In Pharmacy Entrance Examination, Alif Anshif of Malappuram became the topper followed by Sudip Manji of Kottayam who stood second and Naquash Nazar of Kozhikode to secured the third rank.

The option registration process is likely to start on CEE official website from June 22 and the trial allotment for the same will be announced on June 27. The first official allotment chart will be available on CEE website on June 30. The score of the engineering entrance examination was declared on the official website of CEE on May 18 and the board had also asked all students to upload their mark in qualifying examination online to prepare the rank chart. The entrance examination took place on April 24 and 25.

Kerala Entrance Exam results 2017, here’s how to check ranks:

Step 1. Log on to the official websites – cee.kerala.gov.in and cee-kerala.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘KEAM’ results

Step 3. A new tab will pop up

Step 4. Provide your details such as hall ticket, date of birth, enrollment number etc.

Step 5. Click submit and the rank will be displayed

Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference