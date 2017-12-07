KEAM 2018: CEE Kerala announces exam dates on kerala.org, check details here

KEAM 2018: KEAM, short for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical will be conducted by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) in Kerala on April 23, 24 in 2018. (IE)

KEAM 2018: KEAM, short for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical will be conducted by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) in Kerala on April 23, 24 in 2018. It is an entrance examination series for admissions to various professional degree courses in the state of Kerala. Therefore for the people who are seeking admission in the various engineering courses have to appear for and qualify in KEAM 2018. The application forms are likely to release in January 2018. The exams for subjects Physics and Chemistry (Paper I) will be held on April 23 from 10 am to 12:30 pm while for mathematics (Paper II), it is April 24. For more details, applicants may log on to the official website – kerala.org.

From 2016 onwards, KEAM exam is held for admission in engineering courses only. For admission in medical and allied health science courses, the students have to appear for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). For architecture courses, the candidates have to pass the NATA exam.

Here is the official notification:

Details of KEAM 2018:

Name of the exam: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM)

Name of the organisation: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE)

Application status: Forms likely to be out in January

Exam Date: Physics and Chemistry (Paper I) – April 23 and Mathematics (Paper II) – April 24

Age limit: Candidates appearing for this exam must be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2017.

Education qualification required: Applicants must have the minimum educational qualification of having passed 12th standard (or any such equivalent) with a minimum of 50 per cent each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Application fees:

• For students from the general category, the fee is Rs 1000

• There is no application fee for candidates from the Scheduled Caste category.

• Candidates from other reservations are required to pay a fee of Rs 100

The Engineering Entrance Examination will be conducted across the 14 District Centers in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. Candidates who desire to get admission in the various Engineering Courses in Kerala shall have to appear and qualify in the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination to be conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.