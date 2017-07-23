KEAM 2017 MBBS, BDS Admission: Want to get admission through NRI quota? Find out details here

Candidates seeking admissions through NRI quota seats must send self-attested copies of the documents as part of their proof to claim seats under NRI quota. (PTI)

KEAM 2017 MBBS, BDS Admission: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will conduct admissions in MBBS and BDS courses including Minority/NRI quota seats in Self Financing Medical/Dental colleges in Kerala, through a common counseling, an NDTV report said. As per the latest notification of from KEAM 2017, counseling in these colleges would be included in the second phase of the State Quota seats to be held from August 8 to August 19. The notification further said that those candidates seeking to get admissions through NRI quota seats must send self-attested copies of the documents given below as part of their proof to claim seats under NRI quota, to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations:

1) Candidates will have to send Overseas Employment Certificate issued by the employer, attested by Embassy. In case the person is self-employed, it also has to be attested by the Embassy.

2) Passport with Visa stamped on it. It also has to be attested by the Embassy.

3) Candidates will also have to provide a self-affidavit of the relationship between sponsor and the candidate (Sponsorship Certificate).

4)The sponsor must be an Indian Citizen/Overseas citizen of India/Person of Indian Origin. Candidates have to provide the related document in order to prove the same.

Candidates planning to take admissions under NRI quota will have to enter the home page of www.cee.kerala.gov.in and click on the link ‘KEAM-2017 Candidate Portal’. After these candidates can click on ‘Proforma for Admission to NRI Quota’. They can also take the printout of the proforma, NDTV report further said.

The proforma will have to be filled by candidates and signed by them along with self-attested copies of the above-said documents. All documents along with proforma must be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Housing Board Buildings, 5th Floor, Santhi Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram-695001 by Speed post/Registered post/Hand delivery so as to reach him on or before July 31, 2017. , according to the report.