KEA DCET result 2017: Mock allotment results to release today, check kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to publish the mock allotment results today at its website kea.kar.nic.in. The results are for the Diploma Common Entrance Test 2017 (DCET) which was conducted on July 2. About 25,000 candidates had given this exam, the Indian Express said. Seat Matrix and fee structure has started from August 8 on the website. The students were to apply for option entry from August 12 to 16, and today is the date when the mock allotment result will be released.

Here’s how to check the KEA DCET result 2017:

1. Go to the official website and log in

2. Select ‘DCET 2017’ on the right hand side of the webpage

3. After being redirected to a new page, you will have to select the result link

4. In a new page, just enter your DCET number

5. Press Enter or Submit and your result will be displayed

There will be an option to change your option from August 16 to August 18. On the 18th, the allotment result will be final. You will have to confirm the allotment, pay the fees and the download the admission order from August 19 to 23. Report to the college by August 24 before 5:30 p.m. The second matrix will be displayed from August 31.