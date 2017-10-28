Karnataka SSLC timetable 2018: Provisional class 10 exam date released at kseeb.kar.nic.in; see details here

Karnataka SSLC timetable 2018: The class 10th or Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) provisional timetable for Karnataka board students has been released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) at kseeb.kar.nic.in. (PTI)

Karnataka SSLC timetable 2018: The class 10th or Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) provisional timetable for Karnataka board students has been released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) at kseeb.kar.nic.in. candidates preparing for the same can download the complete list of exam dates from the official website and start studying for the examination accordingly. Along with the SSC timetable, the board has also released the II Pre-University (PU) exam schedule. The exam is set to begin from the month of March next year.

A report by the Indian express states that the SSLC examination will begin from March 23 and end by April 4 next year. Along with this the report also claims that an issue also says that the education department aims to wrap up the examinations before April 30. The SSLC exams are being conducted a week early and the II PU exams will have few gaps between papers so that it doesn’t clash with the state legislative election dates which will take place in the same months, as reported by IE.

This year, about 9.6 lakh students will appear for the SSLC exams for which 60,000 evaluators will be assigned. As far as the PU examinations are concerned, a total of 7 lakh students will be appearing for the Pre-University examinations in March for which 18-20,000 lectures have been assigned to evaluate the answer scripts. The report also quotes Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait claiming that the exam results will be announced by the end of April.