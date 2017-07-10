Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results 2017: Announcement to be made soon, check kseeb.kar.nic.in for your marks

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results 2017: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will soon be released the class 10, or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam 2017. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results at the official website of the Karnataka Board. The crucial supplementary examinations were conducted by the state board in the month of June for candidates who could not clear the SSLC 2017 exam. The results of SSLC 2017 exam were released on May 12 this year. However, a formal notification from the board regarding the release date for the supplementary results is still awaited. The Indianexpress.com reports that the results are expected to be declared this week.

Here are simple steps to check the Karnataka SSLC results 2017 onlinre

– Log on to the official website of KSEEB (kseeb.kar.nic.in).

– Check for the notification, click on the notification for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results for class 10.

– Enter the required details your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The annual SSLC exams 2017 were started on March 30, 4.69 lakh boys and 4.07 lakh girls had appeared in the crucial examination. A whopping 8.77 lakh students sat for the class 10 state board exams.