Karnataka PUC timetable 2018: Check the Pre-University provisional exam date, schedule here

Karnataka PUC timetable 2018: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today has released the II Pre-University (PU) exam schedule on its official website at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Candidates preparing for the same can download the complete list of exam dates from the official website and start studying for the examination accordingly. The II PU exams are scheduled to be held from March 1 to March 16. Tanveer Sait, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister, according to reports has announced that the exam results will be announced by the end of April.

This year 7 Lakh students will be appearing for the PU examinations in March, while 18-20,000 lectures have been assigned to evaluate the answer scripts of the same. The Indian Express report states that about 9.6 lakh students will appear for the SSLC exams for which 60,000 evaluators will be assigned. There are a total of 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under Karnataka PUE. Here is the full schedule of Karnataka PUC 2nd examination-

March 1 (Thursday) – Economics, Physics

March 2 (Friday) – Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science

March 3 (Saturday) – Hindi Telegu, Marathi, French

March 5 (Monday) – Business studies, Biology

March 6 (Tuesday) – Political Science

March 7 (Wednesday) – IT, Retail, Automotive, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

March 8 (Thursday) – Opt. Kannada, Accountancy, Chemistry

March 9 (Friday) – Logic, Statistics, Education

March 10 (Saturday) – History, Home Science

March 12 (Monday) – Socioligy, Mathematics, Basic Maths

March 13 (Tuesday) – Urdu, Sanskrit

March 14 (Wednesday) – English

March 15 (Thursday) – Geography, Karnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Geology

March 16 (Friday) – Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Arabic