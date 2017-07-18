Karnataka II PUC Results 2017: Supplementary declaration expected this week at pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Karnataka II PUC Results 2017: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka is likely to release the supplementary results this week. (Website)

Karnataka II PUC Results 2017: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka is likely to release the supplementary results this week at pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can check their scores on the official website as soon as the link has been activated by the department. Karnataka II PUC examinations were conducted in the month of March for class 12th candidates from March 9, 2017 and will go on till March 27, 2017. PUC is a two years’ course for which students enroll after class tenth. PUE holds annual exams and offers Humanities (Arts), Commerce and Science. The students can choose from 50 combinations of 23 subjects and 11 languages in Pre-University curriculum. Some 10 lakh students enroll themselves for the exam every year.

There are more than 1,000 government Pre-University colleges which conduct the exam in the state. The Karnataka Pre-University Board declared the examination results on May 11, 2017. Meanwhile the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the SSLC Supplementary Results on July 13, 2017.

Steps to check Karnataka II PUC Results-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their scores and check out how well they fared:

Step 1: Visit the official of KSEEB at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that says, ‘Karnataka II PUC Results’

Step 3: Now enter all the required details

Step 4: Press Login

Step 5: Once you enter the results page, check the details mentioned on the results

Step 7: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future

Note: The website might slow down or experience some technical glitch, due to heavy traffic once the results are declared. Candidates are advised to have patience and try again later.