Karnataka CET 2018 exam dates released, check complete timetable here

Karnataka CET 2018 exam dates: The state Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 exam dates have been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in. While the examination is set to take place next year, eligible and interested candidates can check the time table on the official website now. Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to firt year or first semester courses in engineering, technology, farm science, pharmacy, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homeopathy), architecture, medicine and dentistry for the academic year beginning in 2018.

As stated in the Press release, “The Karnataka Examinations Authority is conducting the Common Entrance Test-2O18 as per the following schedule for admission to the First year or First semester Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses i.e., courses i.e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (13.V.Sc. & A.H.), B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Sc. (Sericulture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (forestry), B.Sc. Agri Bio Tech, B.H.Sc.(Home Science), B.Tech (Agri.Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B,F.Sc (Fisheries), B.Tech (Food Science &Tech)., B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op), B.Pharm, Pharm-D and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani and Homoeopathy) courses for the year 2018-19.” It further states that for admission to Medical and Dental courses candidates have to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – 2018 conducted by CBSE. While for admission to Architecture course candidates have to appear for JEE Paper -2 or NIATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) conducted by the Council of Architecture.

Take a look at the complete timetable for Karnataka CET 2018 here-

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

10.30 am to 11.50 am

Biology

2.30 pm to 3.50 pm

Mathematics

Thursday, April 19, 2017

10.30 to 11.50 am

Physics

2.30 pm to 3.50 pm

Chemistry

Friday, April 20, 2018

11.30 am to 12.30 pm

Kannada language test in Bangalore

All the best candidates!!