Kalyani University results: Varsity declares results of undergraduate degree part 1 examination at klyuniv.ac.in

Kalyani University results: Kalyani University in West Bengal has announced results of undergraduate degree part 1 examination results 2017. (Website)

Kalyani University results: Kalyani University in West Bengal has announced results of undergraduate degree part 1 examination results 2017. Students can log on to the university website klyuniv.ac.in to get their results. The university has declared results of a number of UndergraduatePart-I programmes under 1+1+1 Education System, including honours, major and general courses for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc.) programmes. Students looking to check their results online must take following steps:

* First students must log on to the official website of the university klyuniv.ac.

* After going to the website, students must click on the results of the link

* Once here, students must now click on the link showing results of the exam.

* Soon after clicking on link to the result, students will then be directed to another page.

* Upon clicking on this link, students will find the option of other results too.

* They will have to click on the link showing desired results.

* Students will be able to check their results that have been uploaded in excel sheet.

* After going through their results, students are required to save a copy in computer.

* Now, they must take out a print for future purpose.

The university has, however, postponed MSc third semester exam in Botany. The exam which was earlier was to be held on December 11, will be held on January 16 next year.

Last month, another varsity from the state, Gour Banga University announced part 1 and Part 2 results of general and honours degree programmes on the official website of the university. Students, who appeared for a number of programmes including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part I and II general or honours examination in 2017, received their results either by going into the university or through the university website.

The University offers courses under the following three dominant faculties: Arts and Commerce, Sciences, and Education and Law. The University is at present running with 21 Departments and offering 20 Master degree programmes, 18 Research courses, and 1 Dual degree programme.