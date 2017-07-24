Kakatiya University UG results 2017 announced at kakatiya.ac.in, visit official website for updates.

Kakatiya University UG results 2017: Kakatiya University, Telangana announced the results for several exams conducted in May, June and July 2017. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of the university kakatiya.ac.in. As per Indian Express report, the results are available for the third year BSc July exam, third year BScB July exam, third year BCom July exam, third year BBM July exam, third year BA July exam, fifth year LLB (5YDC) May exam, fifth year LLB (3YDC) May exam, fourth year BPharmacy June exam, fourth year BPharmacy (LE) June exam and fourth year BTech May exam. The university was founded in 1976 and was initially the postgraduate centre for Osmania University. It was later upgraded and renamed Kakatiya University. Since then, the institution has been graded as B+ in 2002 by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and gained the A grade in 2008. The university offers about 120 programs at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the faculties of arts, science, commerce and business management, social sciences, education, engineering and pharmaceutical sciences.

Steps to check Kakatiya University UG results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Kakatiya University(kakatiya.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the examination tab at the top of the home page.

Step 3: Click on the examination for which you have appeared.

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and the security code provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Good luck to everyone!