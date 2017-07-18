JNU begins registrations for first-year BA Hons students

JNU registrations for first-year BA Hons began today as freshers and their parents flocked the Convention Centre of the university to enrol themselves for various facilities, including hostels and health cards.(PTI)

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) registrations for first-year BA Hons began today as freshers and their parents flocked the Convention Centre of the university to enrol themselves for various facilities, including hostels and health cards. “It has been ensured that all the girls, SC, ST and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) students are given hostel accommodation on the day of joining the university, besides keeping the registration process of various courses under one roof, unlike in the past,” said Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. The registration process for first-year BA Hons students will continue till July 20. It will again resume on July 28 and go on till July 31. For the MA, MSc and MCA courses, the registration will take place on July 21, 24, 25 and again between July 28 and August 1. For PhD students, it will take place between July 18 and July 20.

“JNU will continue to attract the best students because of the quality of education provided here,” said Kumar. The VC, officials from the administration and members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) spoke to the students and their parents. “I could see the happiness in their eyes for getting admission in JNU,” the VC said. Various students’ organisations, including JNUSU, provided assistance to the freshers with the registrations.