JKBOSE Class 10th Annual Private Exam Results 2016 for Kashmir Division announced at jkbose.co.in: Check them here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results of class 10 Annual private 2016 examination for the Kashmir division. The board has put up the result on its official website and the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results online at jkbose.co.in. The board had, in January 2017, also announced the results for the class 10 annual regular exams for the Kashmir division for which 30,070 boys and 28,223 girls appeared.

As per reports, due to some technical glitches the JKBOSE website is currently not functional and the students have been requested to be a little patient and check the website again as the the issue is being resolved on an emergency basis. Below mentioned are the steps to follow while checking your results.

Follow these steps to check the JKBOSE class 10 annual private examination for the Kashmir division:

i. Log on to the official website for JKBOSE (www.jkbose.co.in)

ii. Click on the URL for the ‘Result of Class 10th Annual Private 2016 (Kashmir Div)’.

iii. Fill up the details such as your name, enrollment number etc. and click on the search button to get a soft copy of your result.

iv. Download the copy of the results and take a print out of the same for future references.

Recent the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has rolled out new guidelines for the admission of students in Class XI. According to the guidelines, the students who are appearing for the Class 10 examination will be provisionally admitted to Class XI soon after the papers end. The students can carry on with their studies in Class XI even if they have failed in their Class X results. However, they would be permitted to study in Class XI till the results of the Bi-annual examination are declared. The aforementioned changes in the education patter are said be brought to effect after the end of the on-going JKBOSE Class X Board Examinations for the Summer Zone.