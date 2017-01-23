JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2016: Amongest 40,119 students, girls come out with flying colours

According to a Board official, the percentage secured by the girls is higher than that of the boys.(PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education(JKBOSE) declared the results for class 12 examination on 23 January. According to a Board official, the percentage secured by the girls is higher than that of the boys. The examination was delayed due to unrest in the valley the previous year. A total of 53,159 students had appeared in the board examination and 40,119 have qualified it,75% of the total students have qualified with a total pass percentage of 75.46 according to an official of JK Board of School Education.

A total of 28,800 boys and 24,359 girls had appeared in the following examination but out of the total number of boys, 21,586 could manage to clear the examination whereas 18,533 girls managed to qualify for the next level. Boys secured a pass percentage of 74.95 whereas girls got a pass percentage of 76.08 percent. Out of 13,155 students 6,849 boys secured distinction and rest 6,306 girls got a distinction.

Due to the unrest in the valley, the annual examination of Class 10 and 12 was postpond and was scheduled for November 2016. The disturbances in the valley took place following the killing of Burhan Wani, Hizbul Mujahideen commander in an encounter with the security forces on July 7.

The protests claimed the lives of 86 people and thousands were injured which lead to educational instuitions closing down for months. The government had to announce a mass promotion of students from one to class nine and class 11. Following this the authorities also had to announce a relaxation of 50 percent in the examination papers for students appearing for 10 and 12 board examination but this was not applicable for students who opted to take examination on March.